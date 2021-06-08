Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. DMC Global posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other DMC Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -177.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.