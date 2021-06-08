Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.71 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,946,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.