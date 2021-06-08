Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of ARCT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

