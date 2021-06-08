YVS.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $149,521.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 21% lower against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $684,355.82 and $149,521.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00245603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00225296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.01224561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.01 or 1.00623908 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 801,794 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

