Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,990. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

