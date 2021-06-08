Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $99,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

