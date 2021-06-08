Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 17.96%.

NYSE YRD opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

