YIELD App Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and approximately $325,066.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.53 or 0.00956255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.58 or 0.09303008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00049261 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,552,217 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.