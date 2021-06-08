YFValue Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00026525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $330.81 or 0.00987222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.12 or 0.09860220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050628 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

