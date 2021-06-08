Ycg LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.9% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 184,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

