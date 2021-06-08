Ycg LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.83.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $837.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $646.46 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

