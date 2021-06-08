Ycg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ycg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 3.1% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Booking by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $13.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,311.65. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,358.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

