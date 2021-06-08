Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Major Shareholder Biotech Aps Wg Sells 3,841 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

