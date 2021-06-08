Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.80. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 250,790 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $329.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

