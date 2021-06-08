Xuez (XUEZ) Market Cap Achieves $82,597.39

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $82,597.39 and $38,889.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,063,552 coins and its circulating supply is 4,097,119 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

