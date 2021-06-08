Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $120,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.57. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

