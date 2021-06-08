xBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,161.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. xBTC has a market cap of $1.48 million and $14,161.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00253458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00227904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01159137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,961.56 or 0.99756759 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 7,879,693 coins and its circulating supply is 5,607,254 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

