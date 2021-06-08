Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Achieves $6.19 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $32,968.89 or 1.00222665 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $180.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00040525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00077632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 187,710 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

