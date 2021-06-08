WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $103,392.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00023149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00234866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.94 or 0.01250329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,015.48 or 1.00453804 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

