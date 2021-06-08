WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 228,352 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 228,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.25 ($20.18), for a total transaction of A$6,450,944.00 ($4,607,817.14).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Richard White sold 236,378 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.29 ($19.49), for a total transaction of A$6,450,755.62 ($4,607,682.59).

On Thursday, May 20th, Richard White sold 249,974 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.82 ($18.44), for a total value of A$6,454,328.68 ($4,610,234.77).

On Thursday, May 13th, Richard White sold 236,867 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.25 ($19.46), for a total value of A$6,454,625.75 ($4,610,446.96).

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard White sold 213,750 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.18 ($21.56), for a total transaction of A$6,450,975.00 ($4,607,839.29).

On Thursday, April 29th, Richard White sold 136,887 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total value of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

