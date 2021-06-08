Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

