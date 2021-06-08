William Blair Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.37.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $193.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

