Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.80. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 30,641 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,782. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

