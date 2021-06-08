Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 52,267 Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,267 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

