West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,643. The company has a market cap of $493.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.