WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.41

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $112.06, with a volume of 3892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.