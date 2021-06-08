Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $635.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post $635.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.30 million and the lowest is $608.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.