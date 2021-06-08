Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. 11,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

