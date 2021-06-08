Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

