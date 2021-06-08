Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $95.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

C stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

