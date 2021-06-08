Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

