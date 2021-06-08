Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 1,943,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.27 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.