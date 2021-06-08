Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

