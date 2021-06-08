Wedbush Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

LULU opened at $331.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

