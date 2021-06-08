WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

