WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

