WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

