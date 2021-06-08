WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

