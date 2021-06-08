WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

