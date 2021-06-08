Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.01

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

