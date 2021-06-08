Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $216,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

