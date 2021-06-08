Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,720 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 97.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,591.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock worth $8,970,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,323.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,425.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.