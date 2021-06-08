Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.83. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

