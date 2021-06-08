Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 93.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,363 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

