Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $6,845,000.

DCRCU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

