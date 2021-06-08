Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $992,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAMU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

