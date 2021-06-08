Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $24,950,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $17,849,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,746,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $589,000.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

