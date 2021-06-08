Wagerr Market Capitalization Reaches $10.60 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $28,121.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.00606673 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,405,617 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.