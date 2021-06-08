Wade G W & Inc. Buys 39,181 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

