W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:GRA opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

